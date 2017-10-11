Companies

Craft distilleries drive gin boom

Sales of gin in the UK in 2016 broke the £1bn mark for the first time, driven by a thirst for craft gin. But can the tipple follow craft beer to become a global phenomenon and how will mainstream brands respond? Daniel Garrahan reports.

Filmed by Richard Topping and Petros Gioumpasis. Graphics by Russell Birkett. Produced by Daniel Garrahan. Additional footage courtesy of Silent Pool.