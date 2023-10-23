Explainer Environment

A better way to farm fish | FT Food Revolution

Aquaculture, or fish farming, is the fastest growing form of food production in the world. Most fish farming is done in pens out at sea, but that comes with significant environmental problems. High-tech, land-based fish farms are still a niche part of the industry, but that may well change, as scrutiny about the way our seafood is raised intensifies

Produced by Alpha Grid