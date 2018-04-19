Listen: Valuable vinyl in the attic, the perils of investment cliches and the gambling habits of millennials

FT Money deputy editor James Pickford talks to Ludovic Hunter-Tilney, the FT's pop critic, about his quest to value his large collection of vinyl, CDs and cassettes - and how you might do the same. Miles Johnson, FT capital markets editor, on the dangers of setting too much store by investment's popular wisdom. Finally Kate Beioley of FT Money talks about the growing problem of online gambling, with its easy appeal to phone-toting millennials.