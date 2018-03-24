Listen: The use and abuse of data in politics - plus May's Brexit breakthrough

The scandal around Cambridge Analytica has raised questions about whether data is being misused. Will the revelations about the British firm's Facebook strategy undermine the votes for Brexit and Donald Trump? Plus, has Theresa May secured a Brexit deal in Brussels this week? And can she solve the Irish border question? Presented by Sebastian Payne. With Alex Barker, Miranda Green, Philip Stephens and John Thornhill of the Financial Times. Produced by Joshua Oliver