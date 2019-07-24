Boris Johnson speaks on steps of No 10

Accessibility help
Skip to navigation
Skip to content
Skip to footer
Sign In
Subscribe
Open drawer menu
Open search bar
Financial Times
myFT
Search the
FT
Search
Close search bar
Home
World
Sections
World Home
Global Economy
UK
US
China
Africa
Asia Pacific
Emerging Markets
Europe
Americas
Middle East and North Africa
Most Read
Boris Johnson wins Tory contest to become UK prime minister
Boris Johnson prepares sweeping cabinet shake-up
Why is Boris Johnson such a divisive figure?
Boris Johnson: Key dates for the new UK prime minister
Boris Johnson has 100 days to deliver on Brexit promise
US
Sections
US Home
US Economy
US Politics & Policy
US Companies
Most Read
Department of Justice opens review into Big Tech’s market power
Donald Trump, Boris Johnson and lessons from the 1930s
Technology: how the US, EU and China compete to set industry standards
KPMG fined £5m over ‘exceptional’ breach in BNY Mellon audit
Robert Mueller dismisses Trump claim of ‘total exoneration’
Companies
Sections
Companies Home
Energy
Financials
Health
Industrials
Media
Professional Services
Retail & Consumer
Tech Sector
Telecoms
Transport
Most Read
The former Rio Tinto adviser who became mining’s Big Short
KPMG fined £5m over ‘exceptional’ breach in BNY Mellon audit
How deal for SABMiller left AB InBev with lasting hangover
Deutsche Bank helped Jeffrey Epstein manage his fortune
RBS approaches senior HSBC executive Ian Stuart for top job
Tech
Markets
Sections
Markets Home
fastFT
Alphaville
Markets Data
Capital Markets
Commodities
Currencies
Equities
Fund Management
Trading
Moral Money
Most Read
The former Rio Tinto adviser who became mining’s Big Short
End of the phoney war beckons for sterling
Multi-firm audits can break the Big Four’s oligopoly
Ebitda add-backs are so hot right now
UK sells 10-year debt at close to lowest yield on record
Graphics
Opinion
Sections
Opinion Home
Columnists
The FT View
The Big Read
Instant Insight
Lex
Alphaville
Obituaries
Letters
Most Read
Donald Trump, Boris Johnson and lessons from the 1930s
Boris Johnson must grasp the responsibility of high office
Which Boris Johnson will the new UK prime minister prove to be?
Iran is running out of incentives to listen to the west
End of the phoney war beckons for sterling
Work & Careers
Sections
Work & Careers Home
Business School Rankings
Business Education
Entrepreneurship
Recruitment
Business Books
Most Read
Why work events are becoming a sober experience
What next for new graduates with no career plans?
After a decade online, Alfie Deyes looks to the future
Make work-life balance a key performance metric
If women are so great why don’t more of them run the place?
Life & Arts
Sections
Life & Arts Home
Arts
Books
Food & Drink
FT Magazine
House & Home
Next Act
Style
Travel
Most Read
Six effective financial habits to adopt
UK home sales down 16.5 per cent, suggest HMRC figures
Cambridge Analytica documentary The Great Hack — a sobering Netflix film
Why Silicon Valley is in two minds about Mars
Does gaming still have a woman problem?
How to Spend It
Sign In
Subscribe
Menu
Search
Home
World
US
Companies
Tech
Markets
Graphics
Opinion
Work & Careers
Life & Arts
How to Spend It
Financial Times
Sign In
Subscribe
Search the
FT
Search
Close search bar
Video description
Transcript unavailable
UK politics & policy
Boris Johnson speaks on steps of No 10
New PM promises Brexit on October 31 with or without a deal
Share on Twitter (link opens in a new browser window)
Share on Facebook (link opens in a new browser window)
Share on LinkedIn (link opens in a new browser window)
Share on WhatsApp (link opens in a new browser window)
Save
to myFT
July 24, 2019
Footage:Reuters
Transcript
See our
accessibility
page for more information about transcripts
Close drawer menu
Financial Times
International Edition
Search the
FT
Search
Switch to UK Edition
Top sections
Home
World
Show more World
Global Economy
UK
US
China
Africa
Asia Pacific
Emerging Markets
Europe
Americas
Middle East and North Africa
US
Show more US
US Economy
US Politics & Policy
US Companies
Companies
Show more Companies
Energy
Financials
Health
Industrials
Media
Professional Services
Retail & Consumer
Tech Sector
Telecoms
Transport
Tech
Markets
Show more Markets
fastFT
Alphaville
Markets Data
Capital Markets
Commodities
Currencies
Equities
Fund Management
Trading
Moral Money
Graphics
Opinion
Show more Opinion
Columnists
The FT View
The Big Read
Instant Insight
Lex
Alphaville
Obituaries
Letters
Work & Careers
Show more Work & Careers
Business School Rankings
Business Education
Entrepreneurship
Recruitment
Business Books
Life & Arts
Show more Life & Arts
Arts
Books
Food & Drink
FT Magazine
House & Home
Next Act
Style
Travel
Personal Finance
Show more Personal Finance
Property & Mortgages
Investments
Pensions
Tax
Banking & Savings
Advice & Comment
Science
Special Reports
FT recommends
Lex
Alphaville
EM Squared
Lunch with the FT
FT Confidential Research
Moral Money
FTfm
Newsletters
Video
Podcasts
News feed
myFT
Portfolio
Today's Newspaper (ePaper)
Crossword
Our Apps
Help Centre
Subscribe
Sign In