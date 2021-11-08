Companies

EG Group: building an empire on debt-fuelled growth

EG Group, run by the billionaire Issa brothers and a secretive private equity firm, has rapidly grown into a petrol stations empire with €20bn in annual revenues. As the FT’s Kaye Wiggins explains, the business has been built on debt, low interest rates and bold ambition. Last year it purchased Asda for £6.8bn, but with no experience in running a supermarket chain, what will the company do with it?