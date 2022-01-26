News in-depth Markets

International investors in Chinese companies face growing risks

As property companies such as Evergrande teeter on the brink of collapse and the Chinese government cracks down on the tech sector, the FT's global China editor James Kynge and markets editor Katie Martin discuss the changing dynamics of investing in China and examine whether the opportunities to make money are worth the growing political risk

Produced by Tom Griggs, filmed by Rod Fitzgerald, graphics by Kari-Ruth Pedersen