Rise and rise of buy now, pay later | FT Tech

The pandemic's lockdowns in the UK and other nations had a devastating effect on bricks and mortar retail. But, as consumers were forced to stay at home, online shopping surged - only to accelerate the already growing popularity of ‘buy now, pay later’ transactions. With margins wafer thin, how sustainable is the business model, and are consumers at risk of spending what they can’t afford?

