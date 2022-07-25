Explainer Energy sector

Tackling a growing methane problem starts with the pipes | FT Energy Source

Emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, are on the rise. The Permian Basin in the US is a key contributor, due in large part to leaky pipes. President Joe Biden has reinstated laws on plugging oil and gas leaks that were scrapped by Donald Trump, but it’s not just human activity driving the surge in methane levels

Produced by Alpha Grid, presented by Derek Brower