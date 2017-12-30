Will US stocks continue to outperform in 2018?

Accessibility help
Skip to navigation
Skip to content
Skip to footer
Subscribe to the FT
Sign In
Subscribe
Menu
Search
Financial Times
myFT
Search the
FT
Search
Close
Home
World
Sections
World Home
World Economy
UK
US
China
Africa
Asia Pacific
Emerging Markets
Europe
Americas
Middle East and North Africa
Most Read
Bitcoin ransom of $1m paid for cryptocurrency boss
South Korea claims ship seizure as Trump denounces oil flows to Pyongyang
Port of Rotterdam reveals scale of Brexit challenge
Italian vote poses next test for EU recovery
China’s Communist party raises army of nationalist trolls
US
Sections
US Home
US Economy
US Politics & Policy
US Companies
Most Read
Goldman Sachs expects $5bn hit from US tax reforms
South Korea claims ship seizure as Trump denounces oil flows to Pyongyang
The battles of ideology that will define our age
Year in a Word: Fangs
Tax overhaul adds to IRS challenges amid cuts
Companies
Sections
Companies Home
Energy
Financials
Health
Industrials
Media
Retail & Consumer
Technology
Telecoms
Transport
Most Read
Ripple cryptocurrency surges as Japanese groups agree to use it
Bitcoin ransom of $1m paid for cryptocurrency boss
HMRC bans credit card tax payments from January 13
Goldman Sachs expects $5bn hit from US tax reforms
Amazon Alexa and Google Home fall short of real conversation
Markets
Sections
Markets Home
fastFT
Alphaville
Markets Data
Capital Markets
Commodities
Currencies
Equities
Fund Management
Trading
Most Read
Ripple cryptocurrency surges as Japanese groups agree to use it
Bitcoin ransom of $1m paid for cryptocurrency boss
Watch 10-year Treasury yields for signs of danger in 2018
Global stocks ending bumper year on a high
A healthy economy is a risk for stock markets
Opinion
Sections
Opinion Home
Columnists
FT View
The Big Read
Instant Insight
Lex
Alphaville
Blogs
Obituaries
Letters
Most Read
Forecasting the world in 2018
A year in charts: From bitcoin to Trump and chess playing robots
Why I predict we will be wealthier in the future
How British politics rediscovered Tony Benn and Enoch Powell
A healthy economy is a risk for stock markets
Work & Careers
Sections
Work & Careers Home
Business School Rankings
Business Education
Entrepreneurship
Recruitment
Business Books
Life & Arts
Sections
Life & Arts Home
Arts
Books
Food & Drink
FT Magazine
House & Home
Style
Travel
Most Read
Where to go in 2018: alternative travel destinations
Legal powerhouse Gloria Allred on men behaving badly
Books of 2017: FT readers’ picks
The tyranny of the consensus view
FT books preview 2018: titles to watch
Sign In
Subscribe
Menu
Search
Home
World
US
Companies
Markets
Opinion
Work & Careers
Life & Arts
Financial Times
Sign In
Subscribe
Search the
FT
Search
Close
Markets
Will US stocks continue to outperform in 2018?
John Authers asks if the rest of world can catch up with US stocks in 2018
Twitter
Facebook
LinkedIn
Whatsapp
Save
to myFT
December 30, 2017
Close
Financial Times
International Edition
Search the
FT
Search
Switch to UK Edition
Top sections
Home
World
Show more World links
World Economy
UK
US
China
Africa
Asia Pacific
Emerging Markets
Europe
Americas
Middle East and North Africa
US
Show more US links
US Economy
US Politics & Policy
US Companies
Companies
Show more Companies links
Energy
Financials
Health
Industrials
Media
Retail & Consumer
Technology
Telecoms
Transport
Markets
Show more Markets links
fastFT
Alphaville
Markets Data
Capital Markets
Commodities
Currencies
Equities
Fund Management
Trading
Opinion
Show more Opinion links
Columnists
FT View
The Big Read
Instant Insight
Lex
Alphaville
Blogs
Obituaries
Letters
Work & Careers
Show more Work & Careers links
Business School Rankings
Business Education
Entrepreneurship
Recruitment
Business Books
Life & Arts
Show more Life & Arts links
Arts
Books
Food & Drink
FT Magazine
House & Home
Style
Travel
Personal Finance
Show more Personal Finance links
Property & Mortgages
Investments
Pensions
Tax
Banking & Savings
Advice & Comment
Science
Special Reports
FT recommends
Lex
Alphaville
EM Squared
Lunch with the FT
FT Confidential Research
Video
Podcasts
Blogs
News feed
Newsletters
myFT
Portfolio
Today's Newspaper (ePaper)
Crossword
Help Centre
Subscribe
Sign In