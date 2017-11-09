Paradise lost - the future for off-shore investing

In this week's FT Money show, presenter Claer Barrett speaks to Holly Mackay of Boring Money and the FT's Vanessa Houlder in the wake of the Paradise Papers, discussing the widespread nature offshore investments and collective investment vehicles. Plus Paul Lewis outlines why the Budget could bring reforms to Universal Credit, and Leonora Walters of the Investors Chronicle explains why discounts on many investment trusts are narrowing.