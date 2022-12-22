News in-depth Due Diligence

Private equity facing an antitrust showdown? | FT Due Diligence

A new antitrust era is under way in the US. Keen to curb corporate power, Joe Biden has appointed officials determined to challenge companies that have grown to dominate the economy. The FT’s Stefania Palma argues that if US officials make good on their pledge to crack down on buyout groups we could see the biggest antitrust showdown in the history of private equity

Produced by Alpha Grid, Presented by Sefania Palma