Relearning the rules of Adam Smith

Three centuries ago, Adam Smith laid out a vision where free enterprise was the driving force for vibrant capitalism. But in financial circles today, many of the ideas behind Adam Smith's vision are being ignored.

There are essentially four key elements. One, markets work best when as wide a group of people as possible are involved. But this is often ignored in modern finance, especially in the areas of finance that produced scandals in recent years, areas invariably dominated by a small circle of players, most notably large banks.

Two, markets work most efficiently when prices are transparent to a wide circle of buyers and sellers. But in the parts of the banking world where clubby mentality has ruled, prices have a nasty habit of seeming rather opaque.

Three, managers must have a personal stake in private enterprise and responsibility if something goes wrong. Smith took that concept for granted in an 18th-century world dominated by small, family-owned firms. But modern owners of banks, i.e shareholders, often have little idea what's happening inside companies, and the managers have limited skin in the game.

Four, Smith assumed that money was embedded in morality and social relations. But in the modern financial world, bankers devise mathematical models that appear detached from real humans.

To put it simply, the financial world needs to go back to Adam Smith's original vision. Relearn those four key points, put them into practise, and make real inclusive capitalism work.