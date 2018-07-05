China bridges the gap to Hong Kong

This is the longest sea bridge in the world. It links Hong Kong, Macau, and Zhuhai in mainland China, and it's one of the most ambitious engineering projects ever built. It's not just about concrete and steel. It's about binding Hong Kong into the mainland and accelerating the development of southern China.

President Xi Jinping has a grand plan to transform this part of China into a Greater Bay Area that will be the third pole of economic growth alongside Beijing and Shanghai. The bridge will open later this year alongside an $11 billion dollar high-speed rail link connecting Hong Kong to the rest of China. The Bay Area already has three of the world's top 10 ports and three of Asia's busiest airports. Next, investors want to see reforms to ease the movement of people, goods, and capital across the border.

The scale of China's ambition is eye popping. The Bay Area is home to 11 different cities and nearly 70 million people. If it was a country, it would be a member of the G20, with a trillion-dollar economy, bigger than Indonesia, Mexico, and the Netherlands.

The goal is to attract entrepreneurs, like Hong Konger Joseph Tse, who set up a robotics company in Shenzhen.

Hong Kong is, from the traditional financing, very strong. Since it's connected to the world and it's easy to contact investors, so Hong Kong is still the place that nobody can replace. Shenzhen is the developer's heaven. Hardware, software. If you want to do something nice and quick, you can personalise your own iPhone for just two hours.

But building an integrated economic zone across three political jurisdictions is much more complicated than plugging chips into a circuit board. The economic links between the Bay Area cities go back several decades, but further integration has been limited by Beijing's capital controls, the Great Internet Firewall, and travel restrictions. As this government advert shows, to simply drive from Hong Kong to Macau over the new bridge, you'll have to navigate a minefield of bureaucracy. Many Hong Kongers fear that the political drive behind the project is to bind them to the mainland, eroding Hong Kong's democratic freedoms, which are already under threat. But the business community says that unless Hong Kongers can put aside their fears and embrace Beijing's towering economic ambitions, the city will be left behind.

I think Hong Kong could be seen as the superconductor for the Greater Bay Area because of our legal structure, our excellent communications, infrastructure, technologies. If not, we will be left behind, and then we will be - we don't have any role to play.

Xi Jinping isn't going to let his plans be stoppered by the fears of Hong Kongers. But overcoming the challenges, from capital controls to free movement of people, may yet prove a bridge too far.