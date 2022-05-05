Food & Drink

How restaurants are coping with the rising price of fish

The war in Ukraine has hit the supply of grains and vegetable oils, while 70 per cent of the world's cod and haddock comes from Russian trawlers. Some restaurateurs fear a plate of cod and chips could hit £20. The FT's Daniel Garrahan and food writer and restaurateur Tim Hayward travel to southwest England to see how two restaurants which source local, sustainable fish are coping with inflationary pressures

Filmed by Petros Gioumpasis and Richard Topping. Edited by Richard Topping. Produced by Daniel Garrahan and Tim Hayward