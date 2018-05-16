Environment

Cape Town: Life without Water

'Rich people don't sleep well when poor people are thirsty.' How Cape Town residents are living with the threat of the taps running dry and have changed their relationship with water forever.

Produced and directed by Juliet Riddell. Executive producer Tom Hannen. Day Zero doesn’t stop at Cape Town. What will it take to avoid a future crisis? Find out more at wateraid.org/uk/cape-town