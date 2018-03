Good afternoon.

As we've maintained all along, and as the president has said numerous times, there was no collusion between the campaign and Russia. For specific questions regarding the Trump Organisation, I would refer you to them.

I think that's something that Russia is going to have to make that determination. They're going to have to decide whether or not they want to be a good actor or a bad actor.

I think you can see from the actions that we've taken up until this point, we're going to be tough on Russia until they decide to change their behaviour.