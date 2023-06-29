News in-depth Pollution

Can society turn down damaging levels of light pollution? | FT Rethink

Artificial light is proving to be an ever-growing threat to biodiversity. It's harmful to pollinating insects, bats and a host of other creatures, including zooplankton, and remains a crucial part of the aquatic food chain. But as the FT’s science editor Clive Cookson explains, scientists are discovering relatively simple ways to light the night in harmony with nature

Presented by Clive Cookson; Produced by Alpha Grid