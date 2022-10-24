News in-depth Investments

Sell-to-yourself is on the rise, but who gets the best deal? | FT Due Diligence

Private equity is all about buying companies and selling them on. But as the FT’s Kaye Wiggins explains, with the economy struggling, private equity groups are increasingly turning to a new strategy – they’re selling companies to themselves. So who gets the best deal in this layer cake of deals, and who loses out?