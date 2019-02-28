Trump says Michael Cohen's testimony is 'full of lies'

What's your response to Michael Cohen?

Well, it's incorrect. And it's very interesting because I tried to watch as much as I could. I wasn't able to watch too much because I've been a little bit busy. But I think having a fake hearing like that and having it in the middle of this very important summit is really a terrible thing.

He lied a lot. But it was very interesting because he didn't lie about one thing. He said no collusion with the Russian hoax. And I said, I wonder why he didn't just lie about that, too, like he did about everything else? And he lied about so many different things.

And I was actually impressed that he didn't say, well, I think there was collusion for this reason or that. He didn't say that. He said no collusion. And I was a little impressed by that, frankly... could have... he could have gone all out. He only went about 95 per cent instead of 100 per cent.