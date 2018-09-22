Listen: Troubling times in Salzburg and previewing Labour conference

The British prime minister's hopes of a Brexit breakthrough at a summit this week were dealt a heavy blow. Where does this leave negotiations with the EU and the prospects for a deal this autumn? Plus, we look ahead at what is likely to happen at the Labour's annual conference next week and the issues uniting and dividing the party. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Philip Stephens, Robert Shrimsley and Miranda Green. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Harry Robertson.