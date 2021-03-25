Hedge funds

GameStop's wild ride: how Redditors took on Wall Street

An army of retail investors gathered on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum to take on short-selling hedge funds and send shares in video game retailer GameStop, and several other 'meme stocks', on a rollercoaster ride. This film explains how the short squeeze unfolded, led by the retail investors on WallStreetBets with 'diamond hands', and what it means for hedge funds and short-selling

Produced, directed and edited by Daniel Garrahan. Graphics by Russell Birkett. Filmed by Petros Gioumpasis in London and Donell Newkirk in New York