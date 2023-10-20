News in-depth News in-depth

Call to save poorer nations drowning in debt | FT Moral Money

Global interest rate rises have led to spiralling, decades-high external debt payments for 91 low or lower-middle income countries. In a few cases the IMF and creditors like China have stepped in with additional aid or restructure deals, but economists say institutions and wealthier nations need to do more to ease the burden of debt

