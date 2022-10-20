News in-depth News in-depth

Warren’s way: behind Buffett’s buying spree | FT Due Diligence

The stock market rout this year has clobbered many investors, but after sitting on the sidelines during the pandemic, one of the world’s best-known dealmakers has seized the moment to strike. As the FT’s Eric Platt reports, Buffett’s war chest of funds gave him the firepower to go on a buying spree for bargains this year

Presented by Eric Platt, Produced by Alpha Grid