Can high-tech urban farming reduce Singapore's reliance on imports? | FT Food Revolution

The so-called 'economic miracle' that transformed Singapore into a prosperous city-state saw most of its arable land redeveloped. With less than 1 per cent left to grow crops, the government hopes advanced urban farming and the development of alternative protein technology will help produce 30 per cent of the island's nutritional needs by 2030