Interview

Listen: May's deal lands, Raab resigns and chaos ensues

Theresa May finally struck a Brexit deal this week, but it did not please much of her Conservative party with two Cabinet ministers resigning. Will Mrs May survive? Will she be challenged? Does her deal have any chance of making it through the House of Commons? Or does even more chaos lie ahead? Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Robert Shrimsley, James Blitz and Miranda Green.