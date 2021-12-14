Scoreboard

Tennis: the players struggling to break even | FT Scoreboard

Tennis champions Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka are among the best paid athletes in the world. But prize money drops off steeply, with lower ranked players often struggling to make a living amid the expense of travel and coaching. The FT talks to governing bodies in what is a fragmented sport, and follows two players fighting to get to the top and get paid

Produced and edited by Joe Sinclair; co-produced by Samuel Agini; graphics by Russell Birkett; data analysis by Claire Buchan, Chris Campbell and Patrick Mathurin; filmed by Joe Sinclair and Petros Gioumpasis; additional footage and photos from Reuters, Getty and Liam Broady