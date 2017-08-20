World

Macron tour, Draghi speech, WPP results

The FT's Vanessa Kortekaas highlights the key stories to watch in the coming week, including French president Emmanuel Macron marking 100 days in office and touring Europe, ECB president Mario Draghi speaking at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium and results from advertiser WPP.

