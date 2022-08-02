Nuclear energy

Nuclear is bouncing back | FT Energy Source

The case for nuclear power generation has been boosted by the race to reduce carbon emissions. As Myles McCormick reports from the US, although older reactors struggle to compete with more efficient gas and renewable producers, support from president Joe Biden has extended their lifespans, while innovation led by Bill Gates offers an idea for cheaper, scalable next-gen nuclear energy

Produced by Alpha Grid. Presented by Myles McCormick