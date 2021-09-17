News in-depth News in-depth

Music festivals: a high-risk business | FT Film

Festivals were already a precarious business, but after a record year in 2019 the coronavirus pandemic brought outdoor events to a halt. The FT talks to organisers, bands, and stage hands to find out whether they can bounce back

Produced,directed and filmed by Petros Gioumpasis. Edited by James Sandy and Petros Gioumpasis. Graphics by Russell Birkett. Narrated by Janina Conboye. Executive Producers Josh de la Mare and Joe Sinclair. Additional Footage by Reuters, Womad, York Tillyer, Standon Calling, Entirety Labs, Deadbeat Films, Strawberries and Creem