China's unseen war for strategic influence

Whether through security deals with the Solomon Islands or seeking to control the Chinese diaspora in Australia, Beijing puts huge resources into trying to influence how other countries view China. The FT's global China editor James Kynge talks to John Lee, fellow at the Hudson Institute and former national security adviser to the Australian government, about how China seeks to influence elites and create division in society in order to further its foreign policy goals

Produced and edited by Tom Griggs. Filmed by Rod Fitzgerald in London and Chippenlane Studios in Sydney. Graphics by Russell Birkett. Additional footage by Getty and Reuters.