Battle under the waves over undersea cables | FT Tech

A geopolitical battle is taking place at the bottom of the sea, but where will it lead? China's efforts to finance and build internet cables around the globe are being thwarted as western governments seek to quash its companies’ involvement. US 'hyperscalers' — most notably Google and Meta — are estimated to control around 70 per cent of global capacity, according to industry estimates shared with the FT

Presented by Anna Gross; Produced by Alpha Grid