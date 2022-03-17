Scoreboard

NIL: the revolution in US college sports | FT Scoreboard

A change in the rules means university sports stars in the US can now make money from their name, image and likeness, through sponsorship and endorsement deals. But will they ever get paid to play? The FT talks to athletes, agents and policymakers to see how NIL is changing the game and whether the age of amateurism is dead

Directed, produced and edited by Donell Newkirk; additional production and editing by Joe Sinclair; executive producer Veronica Kan-Dapaah; Camera operators Donell Newkirk, Lloyd Barnes, Rashawn Colton, Omar Torres, Corey Easley; Motion graphics Evan Hammerman, Russell Birkett; additional footage and images from Getty, Bloomberg, Reuters, Senate Commerce Commitee, University of Tennessee, Louisville University, Opendorse; Music by Epidemic Sound