I wandered lonely as a cloud (in lockdown), with Simon Russell Beale

You can enable subtitles (captions) in the video player

I wandered lonely as a cloud That floats on high o'er vales and hills, When all at once I saw a crowd, A host, of golden daffodils; Beside the lake, beneath the trees, Fluttering and dancing in the breeze. Continuous as the stars that shine And twinkle on the milky way, They stretched a never-ending line Along the margin of a bay: ten thousand saw I at a glance, Tossing their heads in sprightly dance.

The waves beside them danced: But they out-did the sparkling waves in glee: A poet could not but be gay, In such a jocund company. I gazed - and gazed - but little thought What wealth the show to me had brought, For oft, when on my couch I lie in vacant or pensive mood, They flash upon that inward eye that is the bliss of solitude; And then my heart with pleasure fills And dances with the daffodils.