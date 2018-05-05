Listen: Stalemate in England's local elections, and the customs union debate

Neither Conservatives nor Labour made big gains in this week's local elections. Is there any impetuous for the parties to change course? Plus, Theresa May failed to sell her new customs partnership to the Cabinet on Wednesday - including to the new home secretary. What can the prime minister do next on Brexit? Presented by Sebastian Payne. With George Parker, Jim Pickard, Miranda Green and James Blitz of the Financial Times. Produced by Joshua Oliver.