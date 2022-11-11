Interview

FT Live subscriber webinar on the US midterms

FT journalists and veteran commentator Norm Ornstein explain why Democrats face tough times in Congress in spite of a ‘good’ midterm election night for President Joe Biden. Ornstein, Ed Luce, Rana Foroohar and James Politi explore who might run for president and vice-president in 2024, and how Ron DeSantis might take on Donald Trump after his resounding re-election as Florida governor. Ornstein warns western allies to prepare for a curtailed American role in the world under a more dictator-friendly breed of Republicans.