Philippine city rebuilds after battle against Islamist insurgency

A city ravaged by war against Islamist insurgents. But this isn't Syria, Iraq, or the Gaza Strip. This is Marawi in the southern Philippine island of Mindanao.

Last year, armed militants sympathetic to Islamic State held out for five months here in Marawi against the Philippine military. Now, the government is looking to rebuild the city with Chinese help.

The fighting was triggered when the Philippine military tried to capture a top commander from Abu Sayyaf, a group loyal to Islamic State that wanted to create a territorial foothold in southeast Asia. President Rodrigo Duterte's forces eventually recaptured the city with US help, including intelligence and weapons. After the bombing campaign, the task is now to rebuild. But even the reconstruction is proving controversial because the government has shortlisted the local affiliate of a Chinese engineering group, Power China, to do the job. Residents fear the project could become a death trap, with ownership reverting to the Chinese in the event of a default.

What if the government or the Chinese firms start to operate the public infrastructure that were built to get their capital? So what is at stake? So who will pay for them?

Critics already say that Mr Duterte has turned away from longtime ally, the United States, to move closer to China. And the reconstruction contract is adding fuel to the fire as residents seek to rebuild their shattered city.