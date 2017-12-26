Food & Drink

The New Downstairs: Chefs

Why does a Michelin-starred chef choose to work in a private household? Certainly not to cook for the family pet. Emma Jacobs investigates.

Filmed by Steve Ager, Nicola Stansfield, Petros Gioumpasis, Richard Topping. Additional material: Getty. Animations by Russell Birkett. Edited by Nick Swinglehurst and Seb Morton-Clark. Produced by Nalini Sivathasan and Seb Morton-Clark.