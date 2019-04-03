Work & Careers

How to nail networking

Many of us shy away from face-to-face networking. Join Oxford university careers adviser Jonathan Black to find out how to create new contacts and bolster your job prospects. And discover what it's like to experience a bustling networking event or to get dropped into a one-to-one with the FT's editorial director Robert Shrimsley

