Brexit: Mark Carney warns UK economy faces profound uncertainty

You can enable subtitles (captions) in the video player

MARK CARNEY: Profound uncertainties over the future of the global trading system and the form that Brexit will take are weighing on UK economic performance. Until those uncertainties are resolved, shifting perceptions of them will drive volatility in market interest rates, in equity prices, and in currency values. Monetary policy cannot offset the real effects of these fundamental drivers of jobs growth and prosperity, but monetary policy can help smooth the adjustment of the economy to these shocks.