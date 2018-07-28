Listen: What a 'no-deal' Brexit would mean and taking-out-the-trash week

Talk of a crash Brexit has ramped up this week, but how likely is it actually to happen? And how bad would it be for the UK and the EU? Plus we discuss the final week of the political season and where Theresa May and her Brexit plan stand as her MPs head off for the summer. Presented by Sebastian Payne. With George Parker, Alex Barker, Gideon Rachman and Miranda Green of the Financial Times. Produced by Molly Mintz and Anna Dedhar.