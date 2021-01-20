Joe Biden sworn in as 46th US president

You can enable subtitles (captions) in the video player

AMY KLOBUCHAR: My fellow Americans, a moment we have all been waiting for. It is now my great privilege and high honour to be the first person to officially introduce the 46th President of the United States, Joseph R Biden Jr.

[APPLAUSE]

JOE BIDEN: This is America's day. This is democracy's day, a day of history and hope, of renewal and resolve. Through a crucible for the ages, America has been tested anew. And America has risen to the challenge. Today we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate, but of a cause, the cause of democracy.

The people, the will of the people, has been heard. And the will of the people has been heeded. We've learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed.

--Harris. Don't tell me things can't change. We'll press forward with speed and urgency, for we have much to do in this winter of peril and significant possibilities, much to repair, much to restore, much to heal, much to build, and much to gain. Few people in our nation's history have been more challenged or found a time more challenging or difficult than the time we're in now.

The dream of justice for all will be deferred no longer. The cry for survival comes from the planet itself, a cry that can't be any more desperate or any more clear. And now a rise of political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront, and we will defeat.

To silence the will of the people, to stop the work of our democracy. In another January, on New Year's day in 1863, Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. When he put pen to paper, the president said, and I quote, if my name ever goes down into history, it'll be for this act. And my whole soul is in it. My whole soul was in it.

Today on this January day, my whole soul is in this, bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation. And I ask every American to join me in this course.