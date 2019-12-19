World

Mexico's migrant crackdown

The FT's Central America correspondent Jude Webber travels to the Mexico-Guatemala border to meet migrants desperate to make it to the US and the 'coyote' people smugglers profiting from their pain. Has Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador caved in to threats from Donald Trump - turning his country into a 'border wall'?

Produced, directed and edited by Ben Marino; reported and produced by Jude Webber; second camera by Monica Wise-Robles; fixer and local producer, Benjamín Alfaro Velázquez; graphics by Russell Birkett; color grade and sound mix by Anastasia Cipolla; production manager, Nasim Asadi; executive producer, Joe Sinclair.