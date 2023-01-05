Scoreboard

How India can revolutionise women's cricket | FT Scoreboard

The IPL transformed cricket from a game struggling to find a future to one of the most valuable sporting assets in the world. But while top men's players have become millionaires, women players have struggled to make ends meet. The launch of a women's league could be life changing for India's women cricketers but also change the game around the world

