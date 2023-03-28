Interview World

How Congo aims to double copper production | FT Interview

DRC finance minister Nicolas Kazadi discloses this 2030 objective of 5mn tonnes along with plans for cobalt, coltan, gold and lithium production and tells FT Live moderator Tom Wilson of the need for Congo to extract greater benefit from the minerals that have historically been exported. Meanwhile President Felix Tshisekedi has shown his willingness to challenge some of the existing Chinese mining investments in the country

Moderated by Tom Wilson