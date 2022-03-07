Environment

Shrimp: a sustainable catch?

The world’s multibillion-dollar shrimp and prawn industry continues to grow, yet questions remain over its environmental impact. As the FT’s Emiliya Mychasuk reports, only 10 per cent of global shrimp output was certified as sustainable in 2020, and aquaculture operations in tidal zones have damaged precious mangrove forests. But what can be done about it?