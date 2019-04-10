Work & Careers

How to present like a professional

Learn the key techniques for making a great presentation with Oxford university careers adviser Jonathan Black and then let FT columnist Sam Leith guide you through some rhetorical tools with the help of a few classic film characters

Directed, produced, filmed and edited by Joe Sinclair. Co-produced by Janina Conboye. Filmed by Petros Gioumpasis and James Sandy. Edited by Richard Topping