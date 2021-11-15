News in-depth Scoreboard

The Newcastle United takeover: a far from straightforward deal

The £305m takeover of Newcastle United in a deal led by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has been seen as a blessing by many of the club’s fans. But, as Arash Massoudi reports, concerns over Saudi Arabia’s alleged involvement with a pirate TV network and the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, plus its blockade of Qatar’s BeIN Sports, mean the takeover has hardly been straightforward