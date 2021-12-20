News in-depth Free Lunch

The case for a universal basic income

The coronavirus pandemic has opened the door to radical economic reform, argues FT columnist Martin Sandbu. A no-strings regular cash transfer to everyone could shake up the welfare system, bring new economic security, and create more opportunities for all. Welcome to Free Lunch on Film where unorthodox economic ideas are put to the test.

Presented and written by Martin Sandbu. Produced, directed and edited by Josh de la Mare. Filmed by Gregory Bobillot, Petros Gioumpasis, Donell Newkirk, Antti Ahokoivu and Silas Firth. Animation by Russell Birkett. Additional editing by Alex Langworthy. Produced in Alaska by Mary Katzke. Additional material from Getty, Reuters and Dreamstime.