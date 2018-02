May's travails and the end of the Anglo-Chinese golden era

The prime minister went to China this week on a mission to make the case for "Global Britain". At home the colleagues Theresa May left behind argued about Brexit, appeared to undermine the civil service and trashed their own economic forecasts. With the FT's Geoff Dyer, Laura Hughes, James Kynge and Jim Pickard. Presented by Jonathan Derbyshire. Produced by Janina Conboye.